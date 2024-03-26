Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $105.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 77.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRAX. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRAX

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock traded up $8.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.14. The company had a trading volume of 511,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,459. The company has a market cap of $783.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,037.88% and a negative return on equity of 151.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 48.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.