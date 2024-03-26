Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Trading Down 1%

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.95. 113,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,059% from the average session volume of 9,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Precision Optics Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 million, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

