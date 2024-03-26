Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Down 1.9%

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $123.00 and last traded at $123.00. Approximately 573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $602.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Preformed Line Products by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 46,656 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

