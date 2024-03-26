Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.53

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Premier Oil Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.77.

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

