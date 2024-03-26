Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.85 Per Share

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$88.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$84.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$113.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$91.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$92.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$111.50.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

