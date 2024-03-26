Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Shares Gap Up to $6.87

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.87, but opened at $7.10. Prime Medicine shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 113,845 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prime Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

Prime Medicine Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Nelsen purchased 3,200,000 shares of Prime Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 206.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 506.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Further Reading

