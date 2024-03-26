Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $82.63

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.63 and last traded at $82.63, with a volume of 143024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCOR shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average of $67.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $260.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $4,616,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,555,302.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $4,616,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,449 shares in the company, valued at $36,555,302.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $8,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,619,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,492 shares of company stock worth $35,306,704 in the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

