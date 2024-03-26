Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.80.

Separately, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $430,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,810.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $181,843.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,785.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $430,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,810.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,992 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Progress Software by 2.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Progress Software by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Progress Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Progress Software by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software stock opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 44.87%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

