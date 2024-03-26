Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.65-4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $722-732 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.47 million. Progress Software also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.93-0.97 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.80.

Progress Software stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.95. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $39,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $726,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $39,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $726,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $430,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,810.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,998 shares of company stock worth $4,651,992. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,534,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,509,000 after purchasing an additional 37,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,325,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,608 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 12.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,876,000 after purchasing an additional 103,070 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

