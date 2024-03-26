Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $166-170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.48 million. Progress Software also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.65-4.75 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush increased their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Progress Software stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.65. 1,442,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.26. Progress Software has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $62.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.12 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 37.42%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $304,911.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,399 shares in the company, valued at $809,679.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 5,799 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $304,911.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,679.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 40,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $2,287,909.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,624,478.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,992. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Progress Software by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

