ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Position Reduced by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9,910.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 79.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 41,566.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $64.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.60.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

