Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 3.01.

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, which includes the Black Oak Mine, Soulsby Mine, Dead Horse Mine, New Albany Mine, Star King Mine, and others located in the Summerville Mining District, Tuolumne County, California.

