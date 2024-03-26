Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Provident Financial Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PFS stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.12.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 5,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $89,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 132.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 17,508.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

