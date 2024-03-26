Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 304,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,267 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.08% of Prudential Financial worth $31,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.16. The company had a trading volume of 206,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.22 and a fifty-two week high of $116.62.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In acquired 1,191,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,056,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,105,427.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In purchased 1,191,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,056,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,105,427.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

