Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

PULM opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $3.15.

Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pulmatrix by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 13,548 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

