Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Down 0.1%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.33 and last traded at $52.63. 776,423 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,128,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.68.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.72.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.61, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $28,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

