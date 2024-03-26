Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Achieves $498.91 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $4.76 or 0.00006750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $498.91 million and approximately $71.13 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,615.82 or 0.05124519 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000947 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00081637 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00027377 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011259 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00017919 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00017277 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004208 BTC.
About Qtum
Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Qtum Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
