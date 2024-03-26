Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $4.78

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $4.78 or 0.00006804 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $500.97 million and approximately $72.00 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.60 or 0.05135923 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00079849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00027368 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011065 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00018108 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00017459 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

