Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Down 3.6%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.56 and last traded at $21.67. Approximately 36,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 320,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Quanterix Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $827.81 million, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $31.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $36,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanterix

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,185,000 after acquiring an additional 57,738 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 144,963 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 831,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,744,000 after acquiring an additional 33,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

