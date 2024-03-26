Quantum Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.73 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5.60 and $9.73 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

