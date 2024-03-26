QUASA Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $148,239.35 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $148,239.35 and approximately $2,377.12 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00116728 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $623.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

