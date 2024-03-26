QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) & Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM) Critical Comparison

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) and Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for QuinStreet and Micromobility.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 1 3 0 2.75 Micromobility.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuinStreet presently has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential downside of 8.27%. Given QuinStreet’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than Micromobility.com.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $580.62 million 1.60 -$68.87 million ($1.44) -11.77 Micromobility.com $15.54 million 0.00 -$82.07 million N/A N/A

This table compares QuinStreet and Micromobility.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Micromobility.com.

Profitability

This table compares QuinStreet and Micromobility.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet -14.28% -32.98% -22.56% Micromobility.com -620.20% N/A -276.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of QuinStreet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Micromobility.com shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of QuinStreet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Micromobility.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

QuinStreet has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micromobility.com has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QuinStreet beats Micromobility.com on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers. It serves financial and home services industries. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Micromobility.com

Micromobility.com Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. The company operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. It offers e-scooters, e- bicycles, and e-mopeds. The company provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. It is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

