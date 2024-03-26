Radio Caca Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $147.60 million and $26.99 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000587 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005104 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00013228 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,964,671,838 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

