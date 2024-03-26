Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.13

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 313501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Ranpak Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $665.92 million, a PE ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranpak

About Ranpak

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,079,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after buying an additional 1,338,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 35.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,605,000 after purchasing an additional 962,336 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,863,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 943,210 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 21.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,443,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,345,000 after purchasing an additional 617,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,093,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 537,096 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

