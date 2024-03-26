RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 on April 15th

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBCP opened at $122.64 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $98.75 and a 52-week high of $131.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,677,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $38,904,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $36,752,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth about $24,332,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,358,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

