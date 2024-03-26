RealReal (REAL) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare RealReal to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings for RealReal and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|RealReal
|0
|3
|2
|0
|2.40
|RealReal Competitors
|120
|539
|458
|6
|2.31
RealReal presently has a consensus target price of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 2.86%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential upside of 3.65%. Given RealReal’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RealReal has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Risk and Volatility
Profitability
This table compares RealReal and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RealReal
|-30.67%
|N/A
|-26.38%
|RealReal Competitors
|-22.15%
|-42.09%
|-4.34%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares RealReal and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RealReal
|$549.30 million
|-$168.47 million
|-2.10
|RealReal Competitors
|$2.02 billion
|$34.23 million
|9.87
RealReal’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than RealReal. RealReal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
64.7% of RealReal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
RealReal rivals beat RealReal on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
About RealReal
The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
