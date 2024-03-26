Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,432 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Realty Income by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,100,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,464,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,014. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

