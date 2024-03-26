Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,506 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,185 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the second quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.0 %

DIS stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.37. The stock had a trading volume of 12,097,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,573,098. The company has a market capitalization of $218.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.69, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $119.41.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.05.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

