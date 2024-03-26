Red Door Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 37,168 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.82. 6,394,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,682,690. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Several analysts have commented on FHN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

