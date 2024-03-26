Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 76 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.08. 2,246,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,282. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $317.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.88%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.20.

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

