Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,500 Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $24.08. 146,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,528. The stock has a market cap of $760.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.80.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

