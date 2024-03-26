Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $4.46 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $187.77.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.60. 3,937,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,987,498. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.01. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

