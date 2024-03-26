Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $508,000 Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,787,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,721,000 after buying an additional 791,222 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 184,999 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 60,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 56,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 634.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 36,818 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.30. 158,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,922. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

