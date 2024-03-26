Red Door Wealth Management LLC Invests $219,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock traded down $11.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $688.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,703. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $655.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $565.11. The firm has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $729.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $641.05.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

