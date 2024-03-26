Red Door Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 1.9% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $8,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SLYV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.47. 153,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,737. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.