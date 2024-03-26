Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTW traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.14. The stock had a trading volume of 500,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,759. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $278.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

