Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New $422,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.78. 2,271,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,238. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $157.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.50 and its 200 day moving average is $131.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $92.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,367 shares of company stock valued at $38,579,641. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

