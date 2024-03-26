Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 222.0% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.5 %

AEP traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,224,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.24. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

