Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,136 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.94.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE NSC traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $247.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,080. The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

