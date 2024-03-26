Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,534 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% in the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $257.97. 2,711,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,199. The company has a market capitalization of $363.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $196.14 and a 52-week high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

