Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 155 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $115.83. 254,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.