Red Door Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC upped their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,443,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,317,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $88.54 and a 1-year high of $132.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

