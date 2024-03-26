Red Door Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,449,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC now owns 67,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,988,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

IAU stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $41.05. 4,176,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,427,345. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $41.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

