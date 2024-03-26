Red Door Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after buying an additional 504,416 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Netflix by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after buying an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,749,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.85.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $627.46. 1,725,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,630,703. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $634.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $573.48 and a 200 day moving average of $484.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

