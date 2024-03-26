ReddCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.80 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $1,004.45 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00017987 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.09 or 0.00133764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008634 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001419 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

