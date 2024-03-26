Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $963.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,226 shares of company stock valued at $17,061,869. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $961.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $956.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $877.04. The stock has a market cap of $105.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

