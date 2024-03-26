Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,226 shares of company stock worth $17,061,869. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $967.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $963.55. The company had a trading volume of 379,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,962. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $998.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $956.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $877.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

