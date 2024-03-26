Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,135.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $967.59.

Shares of REGN traded up $2.60 on Tuesday, reaching $963.69. The stock had a trading volume of 22,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $956.46 and a 200 day moving average of $877.04. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,636.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total transaction of $2,097,226.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,636.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,226 shares of company stock worth $17,061,869. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $932,571,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after buying an additional 669,517 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,148,000 after buying an additional 590,314 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after buying an additional 581,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,410,000 after buying an additional 195,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

