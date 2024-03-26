Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of Regional Management stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $24.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 41.16 and a current ratio of 41.17. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $34.60.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $141.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.68 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Regional Management will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 475,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,692,151.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Regional Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,795,000 after buying an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Regional Management by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 32,901 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Regional Management by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, engages in the provision of various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans secured by non-essential household goods and/or vehicles; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

