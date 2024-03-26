Reinhart Partners LLC. Acquires 351,446 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,446 shares during the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market makes up 1.6% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $35,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at $49,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $1,367,484.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $1,367,484.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 3,865 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $240,441.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $518,084.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,006 shares of company stock valued at $8,054,153. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.32. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $65.53.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

